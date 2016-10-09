Tough schedule criteria is enhancing college football

The college football playoff’s decision to pick teams with tougher schedules over better records is improving college football.

I know this sounds like hollow words especially after the Oklahoma Sooners dropped their opener to Houston. But, these requirements are adding to college football’s depth. The quality of games is rising higher and not being diminished by easy FCS wins.

I understand not wanting to get your players hurt, but using it to pad the schedule is embarrassing. Not to mention, the FCS is getting better and FBS teams have the most to lose when putting them on the schedule.

It’s better for all the teams involved to try and make difficult schedules. Fans felt the BCS system didn’t provide college football with a true champion. Now, the NCAA is giving the opportunity to the schools to go out and compete amongst the best.

