Thunder’s strength lies in youth

With Oklahoma City Thunder training camp underway, the team begins its journey to return to the Western Conference Finals and possibly further under new leader Russell Westbrook.

A lot of new faces will be seeing the court this season. They might not be the caliber of some of the past players on the roster. However, they are younger and have great potential. The average age of all 17 players on the squad comes out to 25.82. They also have 11 players at the age of 25 and under and 14 players under the age of 30.

The youngest pieces on this roster could be big difference makers in the near future. Highly touted shooting guard Victor Oladipo is just 24 years old and already a fringe, all-star, player. He may never be a superstar but his career averages of 15.9 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game and 4.0 assists per game are impressive.