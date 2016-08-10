SWOSU soccer rising up standings
Sat, 10/08/2016 - 4:00am Collin Wieder
Saturday, October 8, 2016
SWOSU women’s soccer continues to build on its strong 2016 as it beat Southern Nazarene at home Thursday 2-0.
The win brings the Bulldogs record to 7-2-1 overall and 4-1 in Great American Conference play. SWOSU trails only Ouachita in the standings who currently has a 5-1 conference record.
The Bulldogs’ offense continues to impress scoring a total of 42 goals through just 10 games and allowing only nine goals on defense.