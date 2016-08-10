SWOSU soccer rising up standings

SWOSU women’s soccer continues to build on its strong 2016 as it beat Southern Nazarene at home Thursday 2-0.

The win brings the Bulldogs record to 7-2-1 overall and 4-1 in Great American Conference play. SWOSU trails only Ouachita in the standings who currently has a 5-1 conference record.

The Bulldogs’ offense continues to impress scoring a total of 42 goals through just 10 games and allowing only nine goals on defense.

