SWOSU runs out of magic in loss to Tech

Down 24-20 with just 1:07 to play in the fourth, the SWOSU Bulldogs needed to go 83 yards to come out with their fifth win of the season against the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys Saturday at home.

Senior quarterback Marc Evans connected on 3-of-4 pass attempts for 64 yards to get the Bulldogs into the red zone. After three straight incompletions, SWOSU faced a fourth and 10 at the Tech 19. Evans found senior D.J. Jones open in the end zone, but the Tech defender kept Jones from the ball with a smart pass interference play.

The penalty gave the Bulldogs first and goal at the Wonder Boys’ four. Two incompletions on the first two downs resulted in a final third and goal with the game on the line. Evans dropped back and fired into the end zone for Jones but the pass fell incomplete ending the game.

