SWOSU rakes in All-GAC Honors

After an up-and-down 2016 season, SWOSU football (5-6) managed to finish on a high note going 5-2 in its final seven games garnering some honors along the way.

The Great American Conference honored eight different Bulldogs with All-GAC honors. Senior tight end Collin Bricker and senior wide receiver D.J. Jones were named to the first team.

Bricker hadn’t earned any All-GAC honors prior to his senior season. However, he was a constant in the offense throughout his career. This season, he caught 21 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns. On the other hand, Jones continued to add to his long list of achievements. He was named to the first team for the second consecutive year managing to top 900 receiving yards in back-to-back years.

