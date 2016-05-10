SWOSU nabs first win of season

WEATHERFORD — The Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs (1-4 overall, 1-4 conference) not only ended their losing streak but also showed why there was so much preseason hype around them beating Southeastern Oklahoma State 37-33 at home Saturday (3-2 overall, 3-2 conference).

SWOSU’s opening drive was a punch to the gut as they lost a fumbled on its own 35. The Bulldogs fell behind early as the Savage Storm scored within the first three minutes of the first quarter. Senior fullback James Revada punched in his first carry of the season for a one-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Storm lead.

The Bulldogs’ offense relied on what’s worked all season, giving the ball to Karltrell Henderson. On the ensuing drive, the bulldogs went on a decent drive moving to midfield. On the sixth play of the drive, junior running Karltrell Henderson burst out for a 51-yard rushing touchdown, his sixth of the season.

