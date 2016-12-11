SWOSU hosts Rangers for homecoming, finale

This probably wasn’t the season many of the SWOSU faithful were envisioning after a brilliant, 8-3 2015.

There won’t be consecutive winning seasons, as the Bulldogs sit at 4-6 facing rival Northwestern Oklahoma State in the season finale Saturday. Regardless, this senior class and team have a lot left to prove on what’s proven to be a roller coaster season. The lows were near bottom out level, but the highs were bursting through the ceiling.

The season seemed to be getting off on the right foot as the Bulldogs rolled to a 17-0 second quarter lead over Southern Arkansas. Unfortunately for the ‘Dogs, the Muleriders fought back resulting in a 21-17 win. This triggered a rough multiple-loss stint for SWOSU

