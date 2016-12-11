Home

SWOSU hosts Rangers for homecoming, finale

Sat, 11/12/2016 - 4:00am Collin Wieder
Saturday, November 12, 2016

This probably wasn’t the season many of the SWOSU faithful were envisioning after a brilliant, 8-3 2015.
There won’t be consecutive winning seasons, as the Bulldogs sit at 4-6 facing rival Northwestern Oklahoma State in the season finale Saturday. Regardless, this senior class and team have a lot left to prove on what’s proven to be a roller coaster season. The lows were near bottom out level, but the highs were bursting through the ceiling.
The season seemed to be getting off on the right foot as the Bulldogs rolled to a 17-0 second quarter lead over Southern Arkansas. Unfortunately for the ‘Dogs, the Muleriders fought back resulting in a 21-17 win. This triggered a rough multiple-loss stint for SWOSU
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154