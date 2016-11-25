Stucker rebounds, Brooks dominant in debut

WEATHERFORD – In a fight night featuring seven Clinton fighters, Roy Stucker put on a quick, dominant showing defeating opponent Eric Kapp with a technical knockout in under two minutes at the Pioneer Event Center last weekend.

Stucker bounced back with authority at Chaos Combat Fighting Championship V, after he had a disappointing result earlier this year. He lost a championship bout to New Mexico’s Rocky Ramirez after he dominated the majority of the fight.

He left little doubt in this matchup. Kapp tried to come in with a quick left jab, and Stucker countered with a powerful left to put his opponent on his back. From there, Stucker finished it with a flurry of punches and knees.

