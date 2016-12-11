Sooners, Cowboys setting up Big 12-deciding Bedlam

When the season started, I doubt many fans of either power five Oklahoma school thought either football team could have a shot at the Big 12 title.

The Sooners opened the season at 1-2 after two difficult non-conference games. The Cowboys lost two of their first four including a controversial loss to Central Michigan and a Big 12 loss to at-the-time conference leader Baylor.

Despite the early season woes, these two squads managed to get themselves together for Big 12 play. Since the Sooners 1-2 start, they’ve won six straight and boast the best quarterback-wide receiver combination in the country. Baker Mayfield to Dede Westbrook have connected 64 times for 1,166 yards and 12 touchdowns.

