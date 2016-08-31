Softball wins two of its last three games

Clinton softball (3-15 overall) came up with two straight wins before falling in its final game of a home doubleheader Monday.

The Lady Reds won their final game Saturday in the Arapaho Tournament 5-4 over Duke. They followed up the win with an 11-1 win over Bethany in the first of two games. But, the Lady Reds would fall 11-7 in the second game.

Head coach Lisa Moss said the team played well in both games, but ended up with a split.

