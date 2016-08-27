Softball squanders Arapaho opener

Clinton softball (1-13 overall) opened a solid 2-0 lead early on, but fielding errors ultimately cost them a first round win as they lost to Lookeba-Sickles (5-7 overall) 4-3 Thursday at the Arapaho Tournament.

Clinton head coach Lisa Moss was not happy with the team’s effort in its one-run loss. The Lady Reds gave away most of their runs. In fact, the Lady Reds’ defense allowed all four runs to come in one inning. She knew this was a shot for the Reds to get a win, but they mismanaged the game from a defensive standpoint. Moss said the team can’t play so careless and expect to come away with a win.

“It was that one inning that cost us,” she said.