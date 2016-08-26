Softball preps for three-day Tourney

Clinton softball finally got some time between games this week to practice and tighten some things up after their doubleheader against Tuttle Monday.

The Lady Reds need all the rest they can get. They jumped into Arapaho Tournament play Thursday and the tourney lasts until Saturday. However, the tournament is just double elimination, so the Lady Reds have to perform well to stay in the tournament.

Head coach Lisa Moss said the team worked to clean up its defense with the extra time.

