Softball picks up win in Hydro Festival

Clinton softball (4-17 overall) notched a 1-1 trip to Hydro Tuesday winning its first game 8-5 against Geary and dropping its second game 6-0 to Carnegie.

Head coach Lisa Moss said the team played to its full potential in both games. The team struggled with multi-game days.

“Overall, they did well,” she said. “We’ve struggled with playing one game and then sitting and coming back focused. Today, we played and won a game and sat two games. They came back focused for the entire second game. So, that’s a sign of maturity.”

