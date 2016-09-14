Home

Softball falls in comeback attempt

Wed, 09/14/2016 - 4:00am Collin Wieder
Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Clinton softball (4-19 overall) climbed out of a early 7-0 hole, but came up just short losing to Hinton 11-9 Monday at home.
The Lady Reds struggled mightily early on, but managed to make it a game late. Head coach Lisa Moss said she saw the girls fight in the game.
“I told them I can’t teach you how to want to compete,” she said. “You have to want to win. They have showed that they have that inside and it’s slowly coming out. I was really proud of their effort. In the first inning, we were just asleep in a few positions. It got us and came back to bite us. If we don’t give up all those runs we win by two or three.”
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154