Softball falls in comeback attempt

Clinton softball (4-19 overall) climbed out of a early 7-0 hole, but came up just short losing to Hinton 11-9 Monday at home.

The Lady Reds struggled mightily early on, but managed to make it a game late. Head coach Lisa Moss said she saw the girls fight in the game.

“I told them I can’t teach you how to want to compete,” she said. “You have to want to win. They have showed that they have that inside and it’s slowly coming out. I was really proud of their effort. In the first inning, we were just asleep in a few positions. It got us and came back to bite us. If we don’t give up all those runs we win by two or three.”

