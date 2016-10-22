Softball claims offseason awards

The Clinton softball team made an improvement in the win column this season and it showed in the team’s offseason awards as two players earned all-district honors and the team earned the Academic Achievement Award.

Sophomore infielder Riley Bryson was named the second baseman of the All-District team for 4A-2. Junior infielder and catcher Nikki Ray was the other player named to the team earning All-District honors as a utility player.

Head coach Lisa Moss said this is the first year they decided to do district teams for 4A. Moss said the feeling around the program was excitement knowing they could be named to the all-district squad. She said it has provided an extra incentive to work hard.

