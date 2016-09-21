Softball beats Thomas, passes last year’s win total

overall) surpassed an important milestone in its season by beating Thomas 9-3 in the Sayre Tournament Saturday.

The Lady Reds won their fifth game of the season topping last year’s four wins. Head coach Lisa Moss said the team impressed her despite being down a few players. She said the team came together and pulled out a nice win.

“Saturday, we were missing a couple of starters, but we still went and won,” she said. “The girls responded really well. We were missing key players, but the girls on the bench stepped up and filled the spots.”