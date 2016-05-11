Russell Westbook exceeding high expectations

Before the start of 2016-2017 NBA season, everyone knew the Oklahoma City Thunder’s season would go only as far as Russell Westbrook would take it.

So far, it’s still an unknown how far he can take this team, but if his early play is any indication the Thunder could be in for a great year. In the first five games of the season, Westbrook is averaging nearly a triple double. He’s scoring 34.2 points and recording 10 assists and 9.6 rebounds a game. He’s carrying a 30.84 player efficiency rating, for those of you who have no idea what that means. He’s more than double the average of an efficient starter in the NBA.

Everyone knew his numbers would increase without Durant, but these are just absurd. The best part about it is his efficiency. A lot of people thought he’d start jacking up shots with no one else to keep him accountable. Wrong, he’s shooting a hair under 35 percent behind the arc and a competent 44 percent overall. In the past, he tended to start jacking up threes, but he’s under control this year.

