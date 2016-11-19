Romo deserved better

On Tuesday, Tony Romo made the difficult and ultimately final decision to relinquish his role as the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback.

He handed the keys to Dallas’ explosive offense over to rookie sensation Dak Prescott. The rookie’s 8-1 start and efficient play forced the Cowboys to go with the hot hand. There’s no question he’s earned the job, but what I look at is Romo’s handling of the situation.

At the podium, anyone could see he still wanted to be on the field. He wasn’t ready to give up this team to someone else. Romo realized his best shot at a Super Bowl was likely this season and within a blink of an eye it’s gone. Fans, media and fellow players lauded his move to step aside and not hurt the team.

