Reds surge past Eagles, win ‘Conflict’

WEATHERFORD – Clinton football (6-2 overall, 4-1 district) jumped on Weatherford (5-3, 3-2) early and used a strong, second half scoring run to claim its second straight Custer County Conflict 35-14 at Milam Stadium Friday.

The Reds exorcised their second half demons by going on a 21-8 scoring run to finish the game. Head coach Reade Box said the team’s performance in the second half speaks for itself.

“We’ve struggled in the second half,” he said. “So for us to come out and do what we did in the second half speaks volumes for our guys. They’ve been known to not be a second half team.

