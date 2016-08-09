Reds prep for tough test in Warriors

Clinton football (1-1 overall) picked up its first win of the 2016 season last Friday, but now the Reds face one of Oklahoma’s best recent programs in Anadarko.

Head coach Philip Koons said the team should be amped to play the Warriors. The Reds’ recent struggles against the Warriors amplifies the meaning behind this game.

“Hopefully, we have some good practices,” he said “We should be hungry, because we haven’t beaten those guys in a while. Me personally, I haven’t beat them in a while either when I was at Tuttle or here.”

