Reds pound Boomers

Clinton football (1-1 overall) claimed its first win of the 2016 season with a second half surge dropping the Woodward Boomers (0-1 overall) 34-17.

Head coach Philip Koons said the defense did its job after struggling in the first half Friday on the road. In the second half, they gave up just seven points to help the Reds come up with the win.

“We didn’t make a whole lot of adjustments,” Koons said. “We just said do what you’re supposed to do and they did. We put in a little bit of half coverage and that flustered them a little bit. I was really proud of our defense.”

The Reds got off to a rough start in the first quarter. The defense was struggling to stop the Boomers’ counter run plays opening huge holes on the outside. The Boomers managed to get in the red zone on the opening drive but missed a 34-yard field goal attempt.