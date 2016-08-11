Reds overcome slow start, win eighth

With second place and a playoff home game in hand, the Clinton Red Tornadoes (8-2 overall, 6-1 district) managed to fight back from a tough start to eliminate the Elgin Owls (4-6, 3-4) from playoff contention 35-21.

After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter Friday at the Tornado Bowl, the Reds went on a 28-7 scoring run in the second and third quarter to put the game away. Head coach Reade Box said the coaches told the team they needed to execute better at halftime. Box said they’d told the team Elgin wouldn’t be an easy win, and they were a talented squad.

“We have just got to get better on technique and reads,” he said “They’re the best 4-6, 4A team in the state. All week we’ve told our guys how tough they are, and they’ve got some good kids that are well-coached.

