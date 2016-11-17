Home

Reds meet tough task in unbeaten Hornets

Thu, 11/17/2016 - 4:00am Collin Wieder
Thursday, November 17, 2016

After beating Ada for the second consecutive year, the Clinton Red Tornadoes (9-2) face their toughest test of the season Friday at Muskogee, as they travel to play the undefeated Hilldale Hornets (11-0) at 7:30 p.m.
The Hornets enter after beating Catoosa 51-7 and winning District 4A-4 in the regular season. They carry a potent offense into this Friday’s matchup. It all starts at the running back position with Mikey Winston.
Winston’s a speedy, scat back that stands 5-foot-5 and weighs in at 150-pounds. Don’t let the size fool you, he’s got great speed, shiftiness and balance. His low center of gravity makes him shake off tackles with ease, and it shows on film.
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154