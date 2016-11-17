Reds meet tough task in unbeaten Hornets

After beating Ada for the second consecutive year, the Clinton Red Tornadoes (9-2) face their toughest test of the season Friday at Muskogee, as they travel to play the undefeated Hilldale Hornets (11-0) at 7:30 p.m.

The Hornets enter after beating Catoosa 51-7 and winning District 4A-4 in the regular season. They carry a potent offense into this Friday’s matchup. It all starts at the running back position with Mikey Winston.

Winston’s a speedy, scat back that stands 5-foot-5 and weighs in at 150-pounds. Don’t let the size fool you, he’s got great speed, shiftiness and balance. His low center of gravity makes him shake off tackles with ease, and it shows on film.

