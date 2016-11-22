Reds intercept Hornets’ perfect season

Facing fourth and goal at the thee-yard line and trailing the Hornets 29-22, the Reds needed to get into the end zone to keep their 2016 season alive.

Quarterback Conor Wyer pitched the ball left to Deonte Barker, who followed Wyer into the hole for a game-extending three-yard touchdown run. Kicker Jorge Gomez nailed the game-tying extra point to send Friday’s quarterfinal game in Muskogee to a second overtime.

In the second overtime, the re-energized Reds needed just two plays to take the lead. Barker once again took the sweep pitch left, but was forced to bounce it outside. Daniel Lopez, Greyson Weedon and Wyer busted a hole open for Barker, and he lowered his shoulder through the final defender for the score.

