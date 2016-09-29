Reds host Elks in homecoming matchup

The Clinton Red Tornadoes (2-2 overall, 0-1 district) continue district play at 7 p.m. this Friday hosting longtime rival Elk City (1-3 overall, 1-0 district) for this year’s homecoming.

The Reds enter this week after falling in their district opener against back-to-back state champion Heritage Hall 28-13. Last Friday’s matchup was more than the opening of district play. It was also Reade Box’s Clinton head coaching debut.

Box faces a much different opponent in his second game, a 1-3 Elk City squad. Despite its record, Elk City knows how to put up points and enters Friday with a district opening win against Elgin. Box said in this rivalry it doesn’t matter where the two teams are at. He went on to say quarterback Gage Porter is someone the Reds need to keep their eye on.

