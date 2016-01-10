Reds give Cache tough match in loss

CACHE — Clinton volleyball (13-17 overall) gave No. 1 seed Cache (23-9 overall) all it could handle in its 3-1, season-ending loss to the Lady Bulldogs Thursday in the OSSAA Regional Tournament.

The Lady Reds battled in the first two sets. In set one, they got behind early as the Bulldogs opened a 7-2 early lead. The Reds recovered multiple times throughout the set, but could never get a lead. They stayed within striking distance throughout the set but ultimately fell 25-19.

In the most exciting set of the Reds’ 2016 season, they turned the tables and opened an early 4-0 lead. Cache would battle back multiple times and finally tied Clinton at 13-13. This is where the game ratcheted up in intensity.

