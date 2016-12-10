Reds face Racers in short week

Clinton football (4-2 overall, 2-1 district) returns home to host the Newcastle Racers (1-5 overall, 1-2 district) at 7 p.m. Thursday night at the Tornado Bowl.

The Reds enter off their best win of the season topping the Cache Bulldogs 41-21. Head coach Reade Box said the team doesn’t need to get overconfident facing a struggling Racers’ squad.

“We told the guys yesterday to be humble and never underestimate an opponent,” he said. “If you underestimate someone you can get beat. Every week you see in any class there’s an upset. For us our ultimate goal is to win a gold ball and if we are going to do that we have to get better every day.

