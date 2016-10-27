Reds cautious of one-win Chicks

Clinton football (6-2 overall, 4-1 district) returns home this week for a chance to extend their win streak to five games when they face Chickasha (1-7, 0-6) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Tornado Bowl.

Chickasha has certainly struggled this season, but the Reds aren’t getting ahead of themselves. The Fighting Chicks are much-improved since the addition of new quarterback Brock Henderson. Head coach Reade Box said the Reds need to come out and perform regardless of who they’re playing in preparation for the playoffs. Box was complimentary of their quick improvement.

“With playoffs coming up we can’t have a week off,” he said. “To me, the sign of a good team is taking care of business regardless of who you’re playing. Chickasha is 1-7 and is a little down, but they have some athletes that’ll scare you. The quarterback that they have now hasn’t played all year. He came out late and from what I understand he signed with OU for baseball.”

