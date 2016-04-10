Reds ‘recover’ against Elk City

Clinton football (3-2 overall, 1-1 district) took advantage of four special teams’ fumble recoveries and a 28-6, third quarter run to beat down the Elk City Elks (1-4 overall, 1-1 district) 77-40 Friday at the Tornado Bowl.

Head coach Reade Box said the team’s performance reminds him of past Clinton football squads. Their dominance in the ground game and ability to close the game were keys for the Reds.

“How we ran the football tonight reminds me of Clinton football,” he said. “We got the belly going and our fullback got a lot of yards off of it. Our offensive line, they were just moving the line of scrimmage. It’s amazing watching them be physical and that’s what’s going to win state. Defensively, we’ve got a lot of things to work on mainly tackling. I’m super proud of these kids. In past second halves, we usually have turnovers or penalties and it becomes a game. I thought we put them away tonight.”

