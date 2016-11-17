Reds’ 2016 shows progress beyond win-loss

In the last two seasons Clinton High School football went under a pretty significant facelift. The program changed head coaches, returned to its traditional schemes on offense and defense and saw the return of its greatest coach in history with Mike Lee.

Obviously, a record of 7-1 during these changes is the biggest stat. Regardless, the breakdown on stats over the previous two seasons is pretty noticeable. On both sides of the ball the team looks to be much-improved especially when it comes to yards.

In terms of the offense, the words discipline and efficiency come to mind. The running game was solid last year, but this season it’s one of the best in 4A. With 315.1 yards per game, the Reds are averaging nearly seven yards per carry and slashing defenses for chunk plays. Of course the return of the sweep and belly are keys to this improvement.

