Red zone inefficiency costs Reds

Oklahoma City – The Reade Box era opened with a close Red Tornadoes’ (2-2 overall, 0-1 district) loss to the back-to-back state champion Heritage Hall Chargers (4-0 overall, 1-0 district) 28-13 Friday.

Box said the team showed more grit and maturity in this week’s loss than it did in the previous two week’s wins.

“I thought our overall effort from the previous games was a lot better,” he said. “The second half we didn’t have a total debacle. Heritage Hall made some pretty good plays and we stressed keeping our cool and composure and I think we did a better job of that.”

