Reade Box brings traditional feel back to Clinton football

In my short three-and-a-half months here in Clinton, I’ve heard a lot about the tradition of Clinton football and the atmosphere surrounding this all-time great program.

Over the last month, I’ve seen a lot of those traits return to the program because of head coach Reade Box. He’s said on multiple occasions he not only wants to win, but he wants to accomplish it with a family-type atmosphere. Winning is certainly important, but there’s a way to go about it with class and professionalism. He’s delivered on both ends.

Sure, he’s 3-1 since he’s taken over and that’s a tribute to him as a football mind. They’ve become an efficient squad averaging 45.5 points and 459.5 yards per game. He’s brought back the vaunted sweep to the tune of 375.3 rushing yards per game. The accolades on the field could go on-and-on.

