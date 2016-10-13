Ramos senior season return key to Reds’ depth

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Tony Ramos returned to football for his final year of high school after taking his junior year off.

Ramos started playing football as early as most Red Tornadoes do, in the middle school ranks. He continued playing through his sophomore year and decided to stop during his junior year. This season, he decided to return in his final year and finish his football career.

“I just felt like I could contribute to the team,” he said. “I just really missed football because I love the game.”

