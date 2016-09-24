Oklahoma State can still accomplish all its goals

Home

Sat, 09/24/2016 - 4:00am Collin Wieder
Saturday, September 24, 2016

The biggest gaffe of the college football season occurred just two weeks ago when a referee gave an extra down to Central Michigan and they capitalized seemingly sinking Oklahoma State’s season with a 30-27 loss.
The Cowboys didn’t have time to feel sorry for themselves. They had another tough non-conference opponent in Pittsburgh the following Saturday. All they did was roll up 640 total yards of offense in a 45-38 win over the previously unbeaten Panthers. Junior quarterback Mason Rudolph also broke the school record for passing yards with 540.
Oklahoma State showed composure and maturity by coming back a week after a crushing loss. This week they have another chance to put the loss to Central Michigan in the past as they travel to Waco.
 

