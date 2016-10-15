Oklahoma absorbed blow, is building back

The Oklahoma Sooners survived a brutal opening schedule including four out of five opponents ranked in the top-25 at some point this season.

A pair of tough losses to Houston and Ohio State brought the Sooners back down to earth. Baker Mayfield looked human and the defense looked young and inexperienced. However, the losses should be seen as a blessing in disguise. Since the two losses, the Sooners topped the Horned Frogs and Longhorns with some of the best offensive football in the country.

They started the party in Fort Worth rolling up 534 total yards of offense. Mayfield got out of his slump in emphatic fashion. He completed 23-of-30 passes for 274 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He finally brought his ground game back as well rushing 12 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

