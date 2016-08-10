Newcastle game moved to Thursday

Clinton football has moved its home game against Newcastle next week to 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The decision was made as next week is fall break for Clinton. As the home team, they have the right to change the game. Usually, the game is moved to Thursday, but if the Reds are on the road the decision is out of the school’s hands.

Clinton High School principal Kenny Stringer said this isn’t an uncommon thing for the Red Tornadoes. They played a Thursday night game within the last five years.

