Middle school football rolls Cache

Clinton Middle School football won its first two games of the 2016 season handily as the seventh grade team won 46-8 and the eighth grade team won 36-14 Thursday at the Tornado Bowl over Cache.

Head coach Clay Chittum said he feels better about the team’s performance after re-watching the games.

“After watching the film, I feel a lot better about it after than I left the game,” he said. “Seventh grade-wise, we played better than I expected. We didn’t have as many seventh grade miscues and I was really impressed with Aaron Seabolt.

