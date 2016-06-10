Mendoza is a key player for first-ranked Stars

Clinton graduate and current Oklahoma City University student-athlete Garrison Mendoza is becoming a mainstay toward the top of collegiate golf scoreboards.

Mendoza finished in the top 15 of all three of the team’s tournaments this season. The Stars return as NAIA’s 2016 national champions and are currently ranked No. 1 in NAIA. Mendoza is a big reason for that success. He missed a lot of the 2016 portion of the season with a wrist injury. He received a medical redshirt and returns this season as junior and one of NAIA’s top-ranked golfers. Mendoza said he attributes his 2016 success to a lot of different factors.

“Really the doctors first off, I wouldn’t be able to do this if they didn’t catch that injury and repair it the way they did,” he said. “My wrist now feels the best that it’s ever felt. My teammates and coaches are always there to help me and push me to do my best. We get to play some really nice courses here and that sets us up for a successful future.”

