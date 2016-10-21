Lopez putting experience on display

Senior tight end and linebacker Daniel Lopez knows about early playing time and he’s putting it into action this season as he’s been one of the Reds’ key pass rushers.

Lopez has played football in Clinton his entire life and started his varsity career early on.

“I’ve played my whole life here and grew up here,” he said. “I started at linebacker halfway through my freshman year because Wyatt Eaton got hurt. I then started my sophomore year at tight end and I’ve been starting everywhere ever since.”

