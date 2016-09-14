Lightning delay halts Bulldogs in loss

Monticello, Ark. - SWOSU football (0-2 overall) opened an early 14-7 lead but failed to hang on through two weather delays dropping its second game of the season 35-28 to Arkansas-Monticello.

The Bulldogs and Boll Weevils started the game 15 minutes later than expected after a weather delay. However, this didn’t deter the Bulldogs’ offense from getting off to another quick start. The offense went on a six-play, 67-yard scoring drive to open the game. Karltrell Henderson finished it with a 44-yard touchdown run giving the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead early on.

SWOSU’s defense and Monticello’s defense would create stops for the rest of the first quarter. In the second, the Weevils would get on the board with a Cole Spears three-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good keeping the Bulldogs ahead 7-6.

