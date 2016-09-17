Lady Reds swept by Lady Bronchos

Clinton volleyball (11-12 overall) dropped all three sets at Bethany (13-7) Thursday moving its record back below .500 for the sixth time this season.

The Lady Reds dropped the sets 25-21, 25-13, 25-17. Despite the sweep, head coach Joey Collins said she’s still happy with the girls’ effort.

“I was proud of our girls tonight,” she said. “They put up a really good fight. Set one and three were close and it was a battle for sure, but Bethany is a really good team.”

