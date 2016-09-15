Lady Reds shutdown Sharon-Mutual

Clinton volleyball (11-11 overall) again evened its record after sweeping Sharon-Mutual Tuesday at home.

The Lady Reds swept the Lady Trojans for the second time this season winning by scores of 25-12, 25-9, 25-8. Head coach Joey Collins said the team had a solid game despite the lack of practice. Collins was with the junior varsity squad on Monday as they played in the Putnam City North JV Tournament.

“For not having a practice yesterday, I think they did fine,” she said. “I think they started really slow, but they did what they needed to do. They just needed to play tight defense and limit their errors. And that’s how they need to play for the rest of the season.”

