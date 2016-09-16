Home

Lady Reds eye winning opportunity

Fri, 09/16/2016 - 4:00am Collin Wieder
Friday, September 16, 2016

Clinton softball (4-19 overall) follows this weekend’s Sayre Tournament with a possible shot at some wins as they face off against Hinton and Arapaho-Butler.
The Lady Reds lost to both squads by slim margins this season. They dropped a nail-biter to Arapaho 9-8 in the second game of the season. This week, the Reds climbed back from seven runs down only to come up short 11-9 against the Lady Comets.
Head coach Lisa Moss said the team needs to be focused and carry its efforts against Hinton into next week.
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154