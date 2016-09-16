Lady Reds eye winning opportunity

Clinton softball (4-19 overall) follows this weekend’s Sayre Tournament with a possible shot at some wins as they face off against Hinton and Arapaho-Butler.

The Lady Reds lost to both squads by slim margins this season. They dropped a nail-biter to Arapaho 9-8 in the second game of the season. This week, the Reds climbed back from seven runs down only to come up short 11-9 against the Lady Comets.

Head coach Lisa Moss said the team needs to be focused and carry its efforts against Hinton into next week.

