Lady Reds begin scrimmage play against Leedey

Clinton girls’ basketball began the season with a home scrimmage against Leedey Tuesday at the Tornado Dome.

The scrimmage was set up with eight quarters of 10 minutes each with a continuous running clock. Although there was no official score kept, the Lady Reds outscored the Lady Bison 80-43. The score included all three teams from the Reds.

Head coach Chad Pugh said he was pleased with the team as a whole. However, there’s obvious room for improvement after the first in-game action of the season.

