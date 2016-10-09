Lady Reds allow 18 in tough loss

WEATHERFORD - Clinton softball (4-18 overall) couldn’t shut down Weatherford’s (9-9 overall) bats as the Lady Eagles run ruled the Lady Reds 18-1 in the fifth inning.

The score might’ve looked rough, but head coach Lisa Moss said the girls’ effort was solid.

“Overall, they had a good attitude,” she said. “Sometimes, you just get beat and we were out hit today.”

Moss said the Reds’ offense and defense did nice things. But they couldn’t finish off plays. The offense was able to get players on base but unable to convert after that.

