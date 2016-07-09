Lady Crusaders trying to recover from two losses

Class 3A’s number one ranked Corn Bible Academy volleyball (12-3 overall) experienced its first challenge of the season dropping two straight game.

The Lady Crusaders dropped their first game to ninth ranked Crossings Christian 0-3. They followed it up with a crushing defeat to second-ranked Chisholm 2-3, on the same day.

Head coach Erin Basinger said the team made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes.

