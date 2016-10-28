Indians looking for similar playoff success

Arapaho-Butler basketball doesn’t officially start the 2016 season until Tuesday against Lookeba-Sickles, but they finish up scrimmage play today at 3 p.m. against Sterling.

During the 2015-2016 season, the Indians managed to put together a solid season. They went 22-9 on the season advancing all the way to area playoffs before losing to Mooreland by one point. They beat Binger-Oney to win district and rolled through Shattuck and Kremlin-Hillsdale in regionals before falling in area play.

The Indians aren’t just searching for back-to-back area appearances but three in a row. The Arapaho-Butler basketball program has achieved high levels of success especially here recently. Indians’ basketball coach Jeff Carlisle said the team returns a lot of talent. After losing just a couple players to graduation, he sees the team making a solid run in the playoffs again.

