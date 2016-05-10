Indians fall baseball drops both at regionals

FORT COBB — Arapaho-Butler fall baseball finished its season Friday after losing its regional games to Fort Cobb-Broxton (26-5 overall) 17-4 and Fletcher (22-8 overall) 8-1.

Despite two tough losses, head coach Jared Cudd said the team made great progress heading into the spring season.

“I was proud of them,” he said. “We started off winning some games early. We beat some high-ranked teams later on in the year. We felt they got better throughout the season.”

