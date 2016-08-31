Freshmen roll past Cache in opener

Clinton’s freshman team stayed tough and overcame early struggles to top Cache in its season opener 30-20 Monday at the Tornado Bowl.

Head coach Eugene Jefferson said the team needs to make a lot of improvements. But, he was happy with the result.

“It’s the first game, and we made a lot of mistakes, which I knew we would,” he said. “We hadn’t seen them in this type of battle yet. We are learning what our kids are like in certain situations. Overall, I am pleased with the win. We know we’ve got a ways to go.”

