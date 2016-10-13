Freshmen finish season on high note

The freshmen Red Tornadoes overcame a slow, sloppy start to beat Elgin in their season finale 26-12 Monday at the Tornado Bowl.

The win brought the Reds’ final season record to 5-1 overall. Head coach Eugene Jefferson said the team showed an impressive mental toughness to stay in the game.

“We were resilient,” he said. “We made a ton of mistakes in the first half. The thing I liked most is when we got behind we pulled ourselves together and started blocking, tackling and doing the things we’ve been taught. These young men came together when their backs were against the wall.”

